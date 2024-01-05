Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 january 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK 281.

25 281.30

USD 280.00 282.50

EURO 306.00 309.00

GBP 355.00 358.00

JPY 1.91 1.94

AED76.70 77.30

SAR74.80 75.50

CAD 208.50 210.50

AUD 186.00 188.00