Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 january 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK 281.

00 281.10

USD 279.80 282.00

EURO 305.50 309.50

GBP 355.50 359.50

JPY 1.92 2.02

AED76.40 77.10

SAR74.70 75.50

CAD 208.00 211.50

AUD 185.70 188.70

