Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 january 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK 280.

80 281.10

USD 280.80 282.00

EURO 306.00 309.00

GBP 356.40 360.00

JPY 1.92 1.96

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.75 75.50

CAD 209.00 211.00

AUD 186.00 188.00

APP/as/