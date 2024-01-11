Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 January 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK 281.
00 281.10
USD 279.80 282.20
EURO 307.00 310.50
GBP 357.30 361.00
JPY 1.91 1.96
AED76.40 77.10
SAR74.70 75.30
CAD 208.00 211.00
AUD 186.00 189.00
APP/sh/