Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK 280.
50 280.65
USD 279.50 281.50
EURO 305.50 309.00
GBP 355.50 359.00
JPY 1.90 1.96
AED76.30 77.00
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 207.00 210.00
AUD 184.80 187.80
