Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 January 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK 280.00 280.
10
USD 279.00 281.00
EURO 304.50 308.50
GBP 354.50 358.50
JPY 190.00 196.00
AED76.20 77.00
SAR74.30 75.00
CAD 206.50 209.50
AUD 184.20 187.20
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..
US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers
Mazda crushed passerby to death
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho
A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..
More Stories From Business
-
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers23 minutes ago
-
European stock markets, oil prices retreat23 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 368 points1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar23 minutes ago
-
German economy shrank in 2023 on energy, export woes23 minutes ago
-
ADB’s food security forum scheduled in April to tackle escalating food crisis23 minutes ago
-
PSDP 2023-24: Govt. releases Rs305.957 bln funds in six months3 hours ago
-
Chinese automakers sell record 553,000 cars in Russia in 202323 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.450 to Rs.217,900 per tola4 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Export Marketing & International Trade Analysis”4 hours ago
-
Wheat sowing targets achieved by 102.34%, crop cultivated over 22.73 mln5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open5 hours ago