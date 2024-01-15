Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 january 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK 280.00 280.

10

USD 279.00 281.00

EURO 304.50 308.50

GBP 354.50 358.50

JPY 190.00 196.00

AED76.20 77.00

SAR74.30 75.00

CAD 206.50 209.50

AUD 184.20 187.20

