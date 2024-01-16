Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 january 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK 279.75 280.

15

USD 278.75 281.25

EURO 304.00 308.50

GBP 354.00 359.00

JPY 1.89 1.95

AED76.20 77.00

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 205.80 208.80

AUD 182.60 185.60

