Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 january 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.50 280.

05

USD 278.50 281.00

EURO 302.50 306.50

GBP 351.50 356.50

JPY 187.00 193.00

AED76.20 77.00

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 205.00 208.00

AUD 181.00 184.00

More Stories From Business