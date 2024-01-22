Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

00 280.05

USD 278.50 281.00

EURO 303.80 307.80

GBP 354.50 359.00

JPY 187.00 1.95

AED76.30 77.00

SAR74.40 75.10

CAD 206.50 209.50

AUD 182.00 185.00

