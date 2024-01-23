Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 January 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 05:37 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
70 280.00
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 304.50 308.50
GBP 355.80 359.80
JPY 187.00 1.95
AED76.20 76.90
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 182.70 185.70
APP/ms
Recent Stories
‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..
US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools
OLMT’s solar power conversion underway
LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..
Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner
Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar
RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 514 points41 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar13 minutes ago
-
Sesame cultivation grew by 187%2 hours ago
-
Gold imports fall by 6.02% to $13.5 mln in 1st half2 hours ago
-
POL import bill declines by 13.78% in 1st half of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
Gold up by Rs.500 to Rs.215,200 per tola3 hours ago
-
Rice valuing $1.638 bln exported, exports grew by 76.53% in first half3 hours ago
-
Beijing simplifies business registration for foreigners via facial ID9 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday3 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan maintains ultra-loose policies9 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open5 hours ago
-
China's Hainan reports 9.2-percent GDP growth in 20235 hours ago