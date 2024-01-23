Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 January 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 january 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

70 280.00

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 304.50 308.50

GBP 355.80 359.80

JPY 187.00 1.95

AED76.20 76.90

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 182.70 185.70

APP/ms

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ A ..

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..

45 seconds ago
 US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to ..

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

5 minutes ago
 LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in sc ..

LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

5 minutes ago
 OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

5 minutes ago
 LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

17 minutes ago
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

28 minutes ago
 Divisional administration prepared for electoral a ..

Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

13 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schem ..

RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business