Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 january 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

70 280.00

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 304.50 308.50

GBP 355.80 359.80

JPY 187.00 1.95

AED76.20 76.90

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 182.70 185.70

APP/ms