Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 January 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

50 279.75

USD 279.00 281.00

EURO 303.00 307.00

GBP 355.00 359.00

JPY 187.00 1.97

AED76.30 77.00

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.00 209.00

AUD 181.50 184.50

APP/ms

