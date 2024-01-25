Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 January 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

50 279.60

USD 279.00 281.00

EURO 303.50 308.50

GBP 355.00 359.00

JPY 187.00 1.97

AED76.30 77.00

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 205.30 208.80

AUD 181.80 184.80

