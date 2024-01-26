Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 January 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:02 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.50 279.55
USD 279.00 281.
00
EURO 302.00 306.00
GBP 354.50 358.50
JPY 187.00 1.97
AED 76.30 77.00
SAR 74.50 75.20
CAD 206.00 209.00
AUD 182.00 185.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
