Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 January 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.45 279.55
USD 279.
25 281.25
EURO 302.70 306.70
GBP 354.80 358.80
JPY 187.00 1.97
AED 76.50 77.30
SAR 74.50 75.20
CAD 206.50 209.50
AUD 182.30 185.30
APP/Sh/
Recent Stories
WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportuni ..
JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani13 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman assures to address issues of business community10 minutes ago
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent2 hours ago
-
PSW Integration with IPPC E-Phyto Hub2 hours ago
-
EU to provide additional €100 mln to enhance post-flood resilience2 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'2 hours ago
-
SECP issues Islamic finance bulletin for 2022-2322 minutes ago
-
Oil rises on fresh Middle East fears, equities advance22 minutes ago
-
Wall Street girds for ugly Boeing earnings as CEO faces scrutiny22 minutes ago