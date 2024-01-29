Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 January 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 january 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.45 279.55

USD 279.

25 281.25

EURO 302.70 306.70

GBP 354.80 358.80

JPY 187.00 1.97

AED 76.50 77.30

SAR 74.50 75.20

CAD 206.50 209.50

AUD 182.30 185.30

APP/Sh/

