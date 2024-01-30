Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.50 279.55
USD 279.00 281.00
EURO 301.50 305.
50
GBP 354.20 358.20
JPY 188.00 1.98
AED 76.30 77.00
SAR 74. 75.20
CAD 207.00 210.00
AUD 182.50 185.50
