Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.50 279.55
USD 278.75 280.75
EURO 301.50 305.
50
GBP 354.00 358.00
JPY 187.00 1.97
AED 76.30 77.10
SAR 74.50 75.20
CAD 206.80 209.80
AUD 181.30 184.30
