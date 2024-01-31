Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 january 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.50 279.55

USD 278.75 280.75

EURO 301.50 305.

50

GBP 354.00 358.00

JPY 187.00 1.97

AED 76.30 77.10

SAR 74.50 75.20

CAD 206.80 209.80

AUD 181.30 184.30