Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 February 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.25 279.
30
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
