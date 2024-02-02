Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 279.00 281.00

EURO 303.30 307.30

GBP 355.50 360.00

JPY 1.89 1.95

AED76.40 77.10

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 207.50 210.50

AUD 182.20 185.20

APP/sh/

