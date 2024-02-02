Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
25 279.30
USD 279.00 281.00
EURO 303.30 307.30
GBP 355.50 360.00
JPY 1.89 1.95
AED76.40 77.10
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 207.50 210.50
AUD 182.20 185.20
