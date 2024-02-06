Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 February 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
20 279.30
USD 279.50 281.25
EURO 301.50 305.50
GBP 351.00 355.50
JPY 1.87 1.97
AED76.30 77.10
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 205.50 208.50
AUD 180.00 183.00
