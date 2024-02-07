Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.20 279.
30
USD 279.00 281.00
EURO 299.80 303.80
GBP 351.00 355.00
JPY 1.86 1.96
AED76.30 77.10
SAR74.40 75.10
CAD 205.30 208.30
AUD 180.00 183.00
