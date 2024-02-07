Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2024

Published February 07, 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.20 279.

30

USD 279.00 281.00

EURO 299.80 303.80

GBP 351.00 355.00

JPY 1.86 1.96

AED76.30 77.10

SAR74.40 75.10

CAD 205.30 208.30

AUD 180.00 183.00

APP/ms

