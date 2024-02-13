Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.30 279.

40

USD 279.25 281.25

EURO 300.00 304.00

GBP 351.50 355.50

JPY 1.85 1.95

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.00 209.00

AUD 180.00 183.00

