Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 February 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 05:52 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.30 279.
40
USD 279.25 281.25
EURO 300.00 304.00
GBP 351.50 355.50
JPY 1.85 1.95
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.00 209.00
AUD 180.00 183.00
