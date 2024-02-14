Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Open Menu

Published February 14, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.30

USD 279.40 282.00

EURO 299.

40 302.40

GBP 351.50 355.00

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED 76.10 76.90

SAR 74.30 75.10

CAD 204.50 206.55

AUD 178.80 180.80

