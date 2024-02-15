Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 February 2024
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.25 279.
30
USD 279.15 281.95
EURO 299.40 302.40
GBP 350.57 355.25
JPY 1.84 1.92
AED76.00 76.80
SAR74.25 75.00
CAD 204.50 207.50
AUD 180.00 183.00
