Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.30

USD 279.25 282.05

EURO 299.

50 302.50

GBP 350.20 353.70

JPY 1.84 1.92

AED 76.05 76.80

SAR 74.25 75.00

CAD 205.50 208.00

AUD 180.00 182.50