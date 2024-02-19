Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.35 279.

40

USD 279.50 282.30

EURO 300.50 303.50

GBP 351.50 355.00

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED76.05 76.80

SAR74.30 75.05

CAD 205.50 208.50

AUD 180.50 183.50

