Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 February 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 07:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.35 279.
40
USD 279.50 282.30
EURO 300.50 303.50
GBP 351.50 355.00
JPY 1.84 1.94
AED76.05 76.80
SAR74.30 75.05
CAD 205.50 208.50
AUD 180.50 183.50
