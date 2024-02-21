Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

60 279.80

USD 279.70 282.50

EURO 301.80 304.30

GBP 351.80 355.35

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED76.10 76.90

SAR74.40 75.10

CAD 205.40 208.40

AUD 181.25 184.25

