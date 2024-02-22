Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 February 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 05:35 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.40 279.
60
USD 279.50 282.30
EURO 301.35 304.35
GBP 351.55 355.10
JPY 1.84 1.94
AED76.00 76.80
SAR74.30 75.00
CAD 206.00 209.00
AUD 181.50 184.50
APP/mzr
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints
Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan National Women Squash
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official
Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January
Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..
PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..
Language experts stress importance of mother language
Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%11 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high31 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 355 points38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan aims lifting bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia upto $20 billion: Gohar Ejaz1 hour ago
-
Fertilizers imports decreases 2.81% in 07 months2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 100 per tola to Rs 215,3002 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle East3 hours ago
-
Financial security, not fine art, helps drive Japan stocks to record high13 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim13 minutes ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 1.5 mln livestock in Mongolia4 hours ago
-
Nestle says net profits up 20.9 percent last year13 minutes ago