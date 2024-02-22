Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 February 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.40 279.

60

USD 279.50 282.30

EURO 301.35 304.35

GBP 351.55 355.10

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED76.00 76.80

SAR74.30 75.00

CAD 206.00 209.00

AUD 181.50 184.50

