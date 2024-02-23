Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

30 279.50

USD 279.50 282.30

EURO 301.20 304.20

GBP 352.25 355.80

JPY 1.83 1.90

AED75.95 76.75

SAR74.25 75.00

CAD 205.75 208.75

AUD 181.50 184.50