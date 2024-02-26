Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 February 2024

Published February 26, 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.10 279.

20

USD 279.50 282.30

EURO 301.05 304.05

GBP 352.85 356.40

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED76.00 76.76

SAR74.25 75.00

CAD 205.30 208.30

AUD 181.00 184.00

