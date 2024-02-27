Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

10 279.20

USD 279.30 282.10

EURO 302.05 305.05

GBP 352.80 356.35

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED75.95 76.70

SAR74.20 74.95

CAD 205.50 208.50

AUD 181.00 184.00

APP/as/