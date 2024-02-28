Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 February 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 08:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.00 279.

10

USD 279.30 282.10

EURO 301.25 304.40

GBP 352.25 355.75

JPY 1.83 1.93

AED75.95 76.70

SAR74.20 74.95

CAD 204.80 207.80

AUD 180.00 183.00

