Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 February 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.00 279.
10
USD 279.30 282.10
EURO 301.25 304.40
GBP 352.25 355.75
JPY 1.83 1.93
AED75.95 76.70
SAR74.20 74.95
CAD 204.80 207.80
AUD 180.00 183.00
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs
SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SME ..
Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls i ..
CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital visit
Students, faculty urged to learn latest trends in developing digital economy
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative
PAC organizes painting competition
Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches
Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction
LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused in Rana Sanaullah house attack case
Newly elected MPA vows to serve people with full attention
More Stories From Business
-
Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high1 hour ago
-
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights2 hours ago
-
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins3 hours ago
-
KP Govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders2 hours ago
-
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 20233 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
'Pakistan Single Window' awareness seminar held6 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Asian shares fall ahead of Fed comments2 hours ago
-
Nissan plans self-driving taxi service in Japan8 hours ago
-
Fertilizer production grew by 10.07 per cent in 2 quarters8 hours ago