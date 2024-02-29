Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

00 279.10

USD 279.30 282.10

EURO 301.45 304.45

GBP 352.25 355.75

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED75.95 76.70

SAR74.20 74.95

CAD 205.30 208.30

AUD 180.00 183.00

