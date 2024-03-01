Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10

EURO EUR 302.99 302.45

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8598 1.8565

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.27 352.64

SWISS FRANC CHF 316.25 315.68

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.16 205.80

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.11 181.79

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.13 27.08

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.58 40.50

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

45 170.15

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.83 207.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.79

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2096 0.2092

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.04 38.97

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.04 58.93

THAI BAHT THB 7.79 7.77

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.13 75.99

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.56 76.42

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.70 76.56

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.53 906.91

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9844

GBP 353.0269

EUR 302.2238

JPY 1.8642

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-03-2024

