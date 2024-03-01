Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 March 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10

EURO EUR 302.99 302.45

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8598 1.8565

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.27 352.64

SWISS FRANC CHF 316.25 315.68

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.16 205.80

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.11 181.79

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.13 27.08

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.58 40.50

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

45 170.15

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.83 207.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.79

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2096 0.2092

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.04 38.97

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.04 58.93

THAI BAHT THB 7.79 7.77

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.13 75.99

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.56 76.42

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.70 76.56

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.53 906.91

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9844

GBP 353.0269

EUR 302.2238

JPY 1.8642

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-03-2024

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

5 minutes ago
 PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

5 minutes ago
 NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathe ..

NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education

2 minutes ago
 President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance ..

President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports

5 minutes ago
 Singapore to increase investment for deep technolo ..

Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong's total retail sales value up 0.9 pct in ..

Hong Kong's total retail sales value up 0.9 pct in January

5 minutes ago
18 'criminals' arrested

18 'criminals' arrested

23 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its st ..

Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its staff

23 minutes ago
 European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone in ..

European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases

26 minutes ago
 MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city

MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city

23 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-17 crew to carry out 2nd extravehicular m ..

Shenzhou-17 crew to carry out 2nd extravehicular mission

23 minutes ago
 Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ..

Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ceasefire talks with Israeli p ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business