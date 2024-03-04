Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.00 279.10
USD 279.
30 282.10
EURO 301.75 304.75
GBP 352.25 355.75
JPY 1.84 1.87
AED 75.95 76.70
SAR 74.20 74.95
CAD 205.00 207.50
AUD 181.00 183.00
APP/as/
Recent Stories
WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election
Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming office
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up
DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8
CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ programme
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday
Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up20 minutes ago
-
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday1 hour ago
-
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters2 hours ago
-
PARC organises workshop on promoting climate smart agriculture13 minutes ago
-
SBP International Banking Course participants from 11 countries visit LCCI13 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting3 hours ago
-
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey4 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting4 hours ago
-
Apple hit with 1.8-bn-euro EU fine for music streaming restrictions3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip4 hours ago
-
Singapore to lift retirement age to 643 hours ago
-
Thailand's employment growth up in Q43 hours ago