Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.00 279.10

USD 279.

30 282.10

EURO 301.75 304.75

GBP 352.25 355.75

JPY 1.84 1.87

AED 75.95 76.70

SAR 74.20 74.95

CAD 205.00 207.50

AUD 181.00 183.00

