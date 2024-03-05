Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 March 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.70 279.20
EURO EUR 304.15 303.61
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8586 1.8552
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.95 354.32
SWISS FRANC CHF 315.99 315.42
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.97 205.61
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.88 181.56
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.10 27.05
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.44 26.39
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.66
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.35 170.
05
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.20 207.83
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.82
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2096 0.2093
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.05 38.98
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.21 59.10
THAI BAHT THB 7.81 7.79
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.16 76.03
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.58 74.45
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.72 76.59
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.39 307.76
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.0504
GBP 353.6964
EUR 302.8534
JPY 1.8554
SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-03-2024
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain15 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment10 minutes ago
-
SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy36 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in February52 minutes ago
-
World stocks wobble over China growth target52 minutes ago
-
Sea-road intermodal transportation route opens, linking Vietnam, China's Guangxi14 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Understanding IRIS, Tax Notices Management” on March 72 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,700 per tola to Rs 223,9003 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar58 minutes ago
-
ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 202358 minutes ago