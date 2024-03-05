Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.70 279.20

EURO EUR 304.15 303.61

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8586 1.8552

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.95 354.32

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.99 315.42

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.97 205.61

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.88 181.56

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.10 27.05

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.44 26.39

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.66

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.35 170.

05

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.20 207.83

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.82

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2096 0.2093

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.05 38.98

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.21 59.10

THAI BAHT THB 7.81 7.79

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.16 76.03

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.58 74.45

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.72 76.59

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.39 307.76

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.0504

GBP 353.6964

EUR 302.8534

JPY 1.8554

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-03-2024

