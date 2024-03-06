Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 March 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 06:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.30 279.

40

USD 279.30 282.10

EURO 302.05 305.05

GBP 353.65 357.20

JPY 1.80 1.83

AED75.95 76.70

SAR74.20 74.95

CAD 204.30 207.30

AUD 180.00 183.00

