Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 March 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.10 279.20

USD 279.00 281.

80

EURO 303.20 306.20

GBP 354.35 357.90

JPY 1.86 1.96

AED 75. 90 76.65

SAR 74.15 74.90

CAD 205.00 208.00

AUD 181.50 184.50

More Stories From Business