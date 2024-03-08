Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

05 279.15

USD 279.00 281.90

EURO 304.35 307.35

GBP 356.25 359.75

JPY 1.87 1.97

AED75.85 76.60

SAR74.10 74.85

CAD 206.00 209.00

AUD 182.80 185.80

