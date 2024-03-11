Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.00 279.

10

USD 279.00 281.80

EURO 304.35 307.40

GBP 357.80 361.35

JPY 1.88 1.95

AED 75.85 76.60

SAR 74.10 74.85

CAD 205.20 208.20

AUD 182.30 185.30

APP/as/