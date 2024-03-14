Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 March 2024
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
00 279.10
USD 278.80 281.55
EURO 303.70 306.70
GBP 355.10 358.65
JPY 1.82 1.85
AED75.75 76.50
SAR74.00 74.75
CAD 205.20 208.20
AUD 182.00 185.00
