Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 March 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

00 279.10

USD 278.80 281.55

EURO 303.70 306.70

GBP 355.10 358.65

JPY 1.82 1.85

AED75.75 76.50

SAR74.00 74.75

CAD 205.20 208.20

AUD 182.00 185.00

