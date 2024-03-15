Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 March 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.80 278.

90

USD 278.80 281.55

EURO 301.85 304.85

GBP 353.75 357.35

JPY 1.85 1.90

AED75.75 76.50

SAR74.00 74.75

CAD 204.00 207.00

AUD 180.50 183.00

APP/mzr/

