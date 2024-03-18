Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 March 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 06:56 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.50 279.
60
USD 278.70 281.45
EURO 301.70 304.70
GBP 352.95 355.45
JPY 1.84 1.94
AED75.65 76.40
SAR73.90 74.65
CAD 204.00 207.00
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/as
