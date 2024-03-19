Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 March 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.60 278.
70
USD 278.70 281.45
EURO 301.45 304.45
GBP 352.90 356.45
JPY 1.83 1.93
AED75.65 76.40
SAR73.90 74.65
CAD 203.80 206.80
AUD 179.00 182.00
