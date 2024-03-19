Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 March 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.60 278.

70

USD 278.70 281.45

EURO 301.45 304.45

GBP 352.90 356.45

JPY 1.83 1.93

AED75.65 76.40

SAR73.90 74.65

CAD 203.80 206.80

AUD 179.00 182.00

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

7 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

7 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

7 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

55 minutes ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

1 hour ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

3 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

2 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business