Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 March 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.70 278.
55
USD 278.70 281.45
EURO 301.00 304.00
GBP 352.40 355.90
JPY 1.82 1.91
AED75.60 76.35
SAR73.85 74.60
CAD 203.50 206.50
AUD 179.50 182.50
APP/as/
Recent Stories
DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased
COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..
CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points
Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia
Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan needs ‘Economic Long March’ to achieve development, prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal45 minutes ago
-
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens2 minutes ago
-
FCCI may attend Annual Investment Meeting-2024 in UAE45 minutes ago
-
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets2 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.08 pct higher55 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen reports robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb55 minutes ago
-
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge to boost Pakistan-US trade ties1 hour ago
-
CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI2 hours ago
-
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains2 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points2 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.500 to Rs.227,800 per tola2 hours ago