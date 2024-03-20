Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 March 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.70 278.

55

USD 278.70 281.45

EURO 301.00 304.00

GBP 352.40 355.90

JPY 1.82 1.91

AED75.60 76.35

SAR73.85 74.60

CAD 203.50 206.50

AUD 179.50 182.50

APP/as/

