Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 21 March 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.25 278.
35
USD 278.30 281.05
EURO 302.65 305.65
GBP 354.15 357.65
JPY 1.82 1.90
AED75.55 76.30
SAR73.80 74.55
CAD 205.00 208.00
AUD 182.00 185.00
