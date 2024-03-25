Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.95 278.

35

USD 278.25 281.00

EURO 299.35 302.10

GBP 348.75 352.20

JPY 1.81 1.90

AED75.50 76.25

SAR73.75 74.50

CAD 202.50 205.50

AUD 179.00 182.00

