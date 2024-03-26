Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

90 278.05

USD 278.15 280.90

EURO 299.75 302.75

GBP 349.65 353.10

JPY 1.82 1.85

AED75.45 76.20

SAR73.70 74.45

CAD 203.50 205.50

AUD 180.50 182.50

