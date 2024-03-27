Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 March 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.
90 278.20
USD 278.15 280.90
EURO 299.35 302.35
GBP 349.05 352.50
JPY 1.81 1.90
AED75.45 76.20
SAR73.70 74.45
CAD 202.70 205.70
AUD 179.00 182.00
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
More Stories From Business
-
KPK Governor extends congratulation to Jam Kamal as new fed commerce minister2 hours ago
-
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data1 minute ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.36 pct lower2 hours ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say1 minute ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say1 minute ago
-
China's largest coalbed methane field reports record daily gas output2 hours ago
-
Business leaders claim AirSial is best airline of country3 hours ago
-
PFC seeks budget proposals from stakeholders3 hours ago
-
Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 40pc3 hours ago
-
Brazilian Envoy discusses bilateral trade with Pakistani businessmen3 hours ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say1 minute ago
-
Steering Committee on 5Es Framework holds maiden meeting3 hours ago