Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

90 278.20

USD 278.15 280.90

EURO 299.35 302.35

GBP 349.05 352.50

JPY 1.81 1.90

AED75.45 76.20

SAR73.70 74.45

CAD 202.70 205.70

AUD 179.00 182.00

APP/mzr/