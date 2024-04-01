Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.80 278.

00

USD 278.00 280.75

EURO 297.85 300.80

GBP 349.00 352.45

JPY 1.82 1.85

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.65 74.40

CAD 204.00 206.50

AUD 179.00 181.00

APP/msq