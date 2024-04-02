Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.90 278.
00
USD 278.00 280.75
EURO 296.35 299.30
GBP 346.60 350.05
JPY 1.80 1.90
AED75.40 76.15
SAR73.65 74.40
CAD 202.50 205.50
AUD 177.50 180.50
APP/msq
