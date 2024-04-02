Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.90 278.

00

USD 278.00 280.75

EURO 296.35 299.30

GBP 346.60 350.05

JPY 1.80 1.90

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.65 74.40

CAD 202.50 205.50

AUD 177.50 180.50

