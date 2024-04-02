Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.90 278.

00

USD 278.00 280.75

EURO 296.35 299.30

GBP 346.60 350.05

JPY 1.80 1.90

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.65 74.40

CAD 202.50 205.50

AUD 177.50 180.50

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic ch ..

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

10 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefinin ..

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..

27 minutes ago
 PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against ..

PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus

20 minutes ago
 UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

20 minutes ago
 Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

51 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

20 minutes ago
 NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooper ..

NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

10 minutes ago
 PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afgh ..

PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..

10 minutes ago
 US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold price ..

US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump

10 minutes ago
 Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business